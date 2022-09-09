UK top lawyers' royal titles change after Queen's death

More than 2,400 top lawyers in the UK have seen their official titles change after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

They are the country's top lawyers who carry the words ''Queen's Counsel'' after their names in recognition of their expertise - an honour created by the Queen's namesake, Elizabeth I, the BBC reported.

As soon as the former Prince of Wales became King Charles III, all of them became ''King's Counsel''.

This is just one of the many symbolic changes to British public life and society that have now begun.

Mark Fenhalls KC, the chair of the Bar Council representing all barristers in England and Wales, said: "The officers, members and staff of the General Council of the Bar of England and Wales join with colleagues across the legal professions in mourning the loss of our country's most devoted public servant." Throughout a long, loyal, and steadfast reign, Queen Elizabeth II embodied the symbolic role of the figure in whose name justice is carried out with great integrity." With King Charles III, now the ruling monarch at Britain's helm, decades of symbols in Her Majesty's honour – from the national anthem to currency – will likely see a shift, The Telegraph reported.

The Queen's portrait features on the likes of banknotes, coins, post boxes, stamps and government signage, and altering these to feature the new King Charles III will be a monumental task. The entire process could even take several years, it said.

The words to the National Anthem to be changed to ''God save our gracious King'' with substitutions of ''him'' and ''he''. This is a matter of tradition, not law.

King Charles no longer needs his own passport, but for the rest of the UK passports will be issued in his name. The wording in new passports will be changed at some point. Her Majesty's Passport Office will become His Majesty's Passport Office, as is the case with HM Armed Forces and HM Prison Service.

The new monarch will need a new Royal Cypher - the monogram impressed upon royal and state documents.

Military medals, such as operational ones and long service commendations featuring the Queen's effigy, will need to be altered.

The royal coat of arms, adopted at the start of Queen Victoria's reign in 1837, will remain the same. But just as when the Queen became monarch, it is likely that new artwork will be issued early in Charles's reign by the College of Arms for use by public service bodies such as the civil service and the armed forces. The ''very light rebranding'' will be hard to spot, but it signifies the opportunity to replace old images, which have been in use for many decades, with newer differently stylised ones. The Duke of Cambridge will be given an updated coat of arms when he is made the Prince of Wales - a title which he does not inherit automatically.

Charles will need a new personal flag as King. In 1960, the Queen adopted a personal flag - a gold E with the royal crown surrounded by a chaplet of roses on a blue background - to be flown on any building, ship, car or aircraft in which she was staying or travelling. It was often used when she visited Commonwealth countries. While the Royal Standard represents the Sovereign and the United Kingdom, the Queen's own flag was personal to her alone and could be flown by no one other than the Queen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)