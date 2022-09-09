EXCLUSIVE-Draft IAEA resolution says watchdog's board 'deplores' Russia's actions
- Country:
- Austria
A draft resolution that diplomats say Poland and Canada have prepared ahead of next week's meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's Board of Governors calls on Russia to cease all actions at Ukraine's nuclear facilities, the text seen by Reuters shows.
The draft text says the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation board "deplores the Russian Federation's persistent violent actions against nuclear facilities in Ukraine, including the ongoing presence of Russian forces and Rosatom personnel at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant" and calls on Russia to immediately cease all actions at Ukraine's nuclear facilities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Russian attack kills 22 civilians on Ukraine's Independence Day, Kyiv officials say
15 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine
UNSC meet on Ukraine conflict: India to dispatch 12th consignment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine
22 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine
Ukraine leader: The world's future being decided in Ukraine