Left Menu

Former CJI KN Singh passes away

Former Chief Justice of India KN Singh, who remained CJI for the shortest period of 17 days back in 1991, has died at his residence in Prayagraj.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-09-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 16:33 IST
Former CJI KN Singh passes away
Former Chief Justic of India KN Singh . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Justice of India KN Singh, who remained CJI for the shortest period of 17 days back in 1991, has died at his residence in Prayagraj. "Shri Kamal Narain Singh, Former Chief Justice of India, has left for his heavenly abode today i.e, 8th September 2022 at 9:40 A.M. His last rites will be performed tomorrow i.e, on 9th September 2022 at Shanker Ghat, Rasulabad, Electric Crematorium, Allahabad," said a statement issued by Supreme Court.

Justice KN Singh was the 22nd CJI of India. Justice Kamal Narain Singh was born on December 13, 1926 and was the 22nd Chief Justice of India. Justice KN Singh remained CJI for the shortest period of 17 days. He was appointed as the Chief Justice of India on November 25, 1991 and retired on December 12, 1991.

He was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on March 10 in 1986. "Justice K.N Singh, Former Chief Justice of India has left for heavenly abode on September 8 at Allahabad," said in a statement issued by, Registrar (Protocol) Allahabad High Court.

The funeral procession would take place on Friday at Shankar Ghat, Teliyarganj in Prayagraj. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022