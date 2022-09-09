Britain's King Charles expected to address nation around 1700 GMT

Britain's new monarch King Charles is expected to deliver an address to the nation around 1800 local time (1700 GMT) on Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth, the speaker of the House of Commons said on Friday.

"I would like to inform the House that we will sit today until approximately 10 p.m. for tributes (to Queen Elizabeth)," Lindsay Hoyle told lawmakers in parliament.

"At approximately 6 o'clock, the House will be suspended while His Majesty the King makes his broadcast the nation."

