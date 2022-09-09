Britain's King Charles expected to address nation around 1700 GMT
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-09-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 16:49 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's new monarch King Charles is expected to deliver an address to the nation around 1800 local time (1700 GMT) on Friday following the death of Queen Elizabeth, the speaker of the House of Commons said on Friday.
"I would like to inform the House that we will sit today until approximately 10 p.m. for tributes (to Queen Elizabeth)," Lindsay Hoyle told lawmakers in parliament.
"At approximately 6 o'clock, the House will be suspended while His Majesty the King makes his broadcast the nation."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- House
- Britain
- Lindsay Hoyle
- Queen Elizabeth
- King Charles
- House of Commons
Advertisement
ALSO READ
White House, New York City Mayor condemn vandalism of Gandhi statue
US sees India as its indispensable partner: White House
Pakistan govt employees announce sit-in, demands hike in house rent
Britain's former Myanmar envoy detained in Yangon -sources
Britain's former Myanmar envoy detained in Yangon-sources