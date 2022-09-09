Left Menu

China ambassador: U.N. report on Xinjiang has 'closed door of cooperation'

China's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said on Friday that Beijing would not cooperate with the U.N. human rights office following the release of a long-awaited report on alleged human rights abuses in the far western region of Xinjiang.

Reuters | United Nations | Updated: 09-09-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 16:58 IST
China ambassador: U.N. report on Xinjiang has 'closed door of cooperation'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said on Friday that Beijing would not cooperate with the U.N. human rights office following the release of a long-awaited report on alleged human rights abuses in the far western region of Xinjiang. The report, released on Aug. 31, stipulates that "serious human rights violations have been committed" in China and said the detention of Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity.

"The office closed the door of cooperation by releasing the so-called assessment," Ambassador Chen Xu told reporters, describing the report as "illegal and invalid". China vigorously denies any abuses in Xinjiang. The long-awaited report was released minutes before outgoing High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet ended her four-year term last week and followed her visit to the country in May. It envisages continued engagement between her office and Beijing which might include follow-up visits.

"Now the whole set of ideas is shelved because of the release of the report," Chen told reporters. "You cannot hurt us while in the meantime enjoying cooperation with us," he said. The report, which China sought to bury, is expected to be discussed during the Human Rights Council which opens next week. Chen said he would "firmly oppose" any measures against China in that session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022