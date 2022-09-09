Left Menu

Wealth of plant protection officer jumped from 23 lakh to Rs 2 cr in 18 months: CBI FIR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 17:04 IST
Wealth of plant protection officer jumped from 23 lakh to Rs 2 cr in 18 months: CBI FIR
  • Country:
  • India

The wealth of a plant protection officer facing graft probe by the CBI had allegedly shot from Rs 23 lakh to more than Rs 2 crore within a span of 18 months resulting in a new FIR against him for amassing disproportionate assets, officials said.

The CBI sleuths checked the assets of Padam Singh, a plant protection officer posted at Plant Quarantine station, Visakhapatnam who was booked for allegedly demanding Rs 6,000 in bribe, after receiving inputs that he had received cash deposit and bank transfer of funds in the accounts of his family members and relatives.

The investigation into his assets allegedly amassed during his posting in Visakhapatnam between December 2020 and July 2022 showed that his wealth had spiralled from Rs 23.29 lakh to Rs 2.12 crore during the period, they said.

The assets included cash over Rs 1.86 crore recovered during the searches, plots in Roorkee, gold jewellery worth over Rs 32 lakh, Rs 10 lakh in bank account among others, they said. After considering his salary and interest which stood at Rs 11.62 lakh and deducting the expenditure incurred by him during the period, the CBI deduced that disproportionate assets amassed by Singh within 18 months stood at over Rs 1.98 crore which comes to 1704 per cent of his known sources of income which he could not satisfactorily account for, the CBI FIR said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022