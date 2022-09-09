Left Menu

Army, Air Force conduct joint exercise 'Gagan strike' in Punjab

Armys Kharga Corps and the Air Force conducted joint exercise Gagan strike in Punjab, a defence release said on Friday. He exhorted the combat forces to continue to evolve such concepts and remain prepared to counter any contingency on the western borders, according to the release.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-09-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 17:10 IST
Army, Air Force conduct joint exercise 'Gagan strike' in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

Army's Kharga Corps and the Air Force conducted joint exercise 'Gagan strike' in Punjab, a defence release said on Friday. The exercise comprised the deployment of attack helicopters as the aerial arm in support of ground forces carrying out drills, practising annihilation of enemy defences and deep penetration, it said. The exercise also showcased precision firepower of the attack helicopters in coordination with ground forces' mechanised columns.

It validated the Apache 64E and Advanced Light Helicopter WSI as potent weapons delivery platforms. The force multiplier effect of combining these machines with ground operations has enhanced the forces' combat superiority, the release said. The joint exercise, spearheaded by General Officer Commanding, Khagra Corps, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, was conducted over four days.

Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, witnessed the exercise. He exhorted the combat forces to continue to evolve such concepts and remain prepared to counter any contingency on the western borders, according to the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022