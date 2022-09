Russia says U.S.-made HIMARS vehicle and howitzer destroyed in Ukraine

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday that its forces had destroyed a U.S.-made HIMARS rocket launcher vehicle in eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region.

In a statement on Telegram, the ministry also said it had destroyed a U.S.-made M777 howitzer in Zaporizhzhia region, in southeastern Ukraine. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)