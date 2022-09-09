Left Menu

Narendra Giri death: Allahabad HC rejects bail plea of disciple Anand Giri

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 09-09-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 17:59 IST
Narendra Giri death: Allahabad HC rejects bail plea of disciple Anand Giri
Allahabad High Court Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Friday rejected the bail of Anand Giri in the alleged suicide case of Mahant Narendra Giri, the then President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP).

Justice SK Singh on Wednesday had reserved order on the bail plea of Anand Giri, the prime accused in the case.

While rejecting bail, the court said there was sufficient evidence against the applicant and thus he cannot be granted bail.

The petitioner, in his bail application, had stated that he was falsely implicated in the case.

The hand writing in the alleged suicide note, in which Anand Giri's name was mentioned, was not of Narendra Giri and there were several cuttings and overwriting in it, the petitioner claimed.

He further argued that he was in Haridwar when the incident took place and police informed him over phone.

Earlier, a local court too had rejected the bail application of Anand Giri.

Mahant Narendra Giri was found hanging from the ceiling fan in Baghambari Gaddi Math in Prayagraj on September 20, 2021. A suicide note was recovered, in which he had accused Anand Giri, Aadya Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari of mental torture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022