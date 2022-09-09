Left Menu

MP: Unidentified men open fire at street dogs in Indore; case registered

Four unidentified persons allegedly opened fire at street dogs using air guns at a locality in Madhya Pradeshs Indore, police said on Friday. A case was registered after the video of the incident went viral on social media, Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chourasia said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 09-09-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 18:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four unidentified persons allegedly opened fire at street dogs using air guns at a locality in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Friday. A case was registered after the video of the incident went viral on social media, Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chourasia said.

The video shows unidentified men firing shots at street dogs. No canine was injured in the firing, he said, adding that efforts are on to identify the accused.

Indore unit president of welfare organisation 'People for Animals', Priyanshu Jain said locals had informed him about the firing that took place in Vishnupuri area on Thursday.

Activists of the organisation are trying to find out if any animal was injured in the incident, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

