Ludhiana court rejects bail plea of former minister Ashu

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had on August 22 arrested Ashu, a former food and civil supplies minister. Ashu, who is the Congress state unit working president, was arrested in Ludhiana in a scam related to the allotment of transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles during the previous Congress regime.

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 09-09-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 18:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A court here on Friday rejected the bail plea of former Punjab minister and Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu in an alleged foodgrain transportation scam.

At present, Ashu is in judicial custody.

Defence lawyer Paropkar Singh Ghuman said Ashu will now apply in the Punjab and Haryana High Court for bail. On September 7, the court here had reserved its orders till September 9. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had on August 22 arrested Ashu, a former food and civil supplies minister. Ashu, who is the Congress' state unit working president, was arrested in Ludhiana in a scam related to the allotment of transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles during the previous Congress regime.

