Left Menu

King Charles arrives at airbase near London

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-09-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 18:16 IST
King Charles arrives at airbase near London
Britain's Prince Charles. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's King Charles arrived at a military base near London on Friday, having flown back from Scotland to address the nation following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth a day earlier.

Charles, wearing a dark suit and black tie, and his wife Camilla were met at the steps of the plane by an official royal car. They will now travel to Buckingham Palace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022