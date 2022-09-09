King Charles arrives at airbase near London

Britain's King Charles arrived at a military base near London on Friday, having flown back from Scotland to address the nation following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth a day earlier.

Charles, wearing a dark suit and black tie, and his wife Camilla were met at the steps of the plane by an official royal car. They will now travel to Buckingham Palace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)