Boy killed in leopard attack in UP's Balrampur

A 12-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack in Pachperwa town here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the boy, Aman, was returning home. The family members found his body with deep injury marks, they aid.

District Magistrate Mahendra Kumar told PTI that a team of forest officials has been sent to meet the boy's family and provide financial compensation.

"The forest department has been directed to catch the leopard and move it to a zoo,'' he said.

Meanwhile, a probe was ordered following the recovery of a leopard carcass from a sugarcane field in Bijnor district, an official said.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Anil Patel said the carcass has been sent for post mortem and the cause of death is being ascertained.

