Russia upholds 21.7 bln rouble fine on Google over Ukraine content -Interfax
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-09-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 18:35 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A Russian court on Friday upheld a turnover-based fine of 21.7 billion roubles ($357 million) against Google's Russian subsidiary for repeated failure to delete information related to what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.
Shortly after invading Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russia introduced draconian new laws banning the spreading of non-official information about the war, and criminalising use of the words "war" and "invasion" to describe it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Russian attack kills 22 civilians on Ukraine's Independence Day, Kyiv officials say
15 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine
UNSC meet on Ukraine conflict: India to dispatch 12th consignment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine
22 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine
Ukraine leader: The world's future being decided in Ukraine