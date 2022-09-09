Russia upholds 21.7 bln rouble fine on Google over Ukraine content -Interfax

A Russian court on Friday upheld a turnover-based fine of 21.7 billion roubles ($357 million) against Google's Russian subsidiary for repeated failure to delete information related to what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, Russia's Interfax news agency reported.

Shortly after invading Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russia introduced draconian new laws banning the spreading of non-official information about the war, and criminalising use of the words "war" and "invasion" to describe it.

