King Charles greets public outside Buckingham Palace
Britain's new monarch King Charles stopped to get out of his car while arriving at Buckingham Palace on Friday and shook hands with members of the public, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth on Thursday.
Charles stepped out of the royal car to huge cheers from a crowd gathered outside the palace, television footage showed.
