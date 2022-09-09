Left Menu

King Charles greets public outside Buckingham Palace

Britain's new monarch King Charles shook hands with members of the public outside Buckingham Palace on Friday, stopping to get out of his car while arriving at Buckingham Palace following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth on Thursday. Charles and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, stepped out of the royal car to huge cheers from a crowd gathered outside the palace, television footage showed.

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 18:56 IST
King Charles greets public outside Buckingham Palace

Britain's new monarch King Charles shook hands with members of the public outside Buckingham Palace on Friday, stopping to get out of his car while arriving at Buckingham Palace following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth on Thursday.

Charles and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, stepped out of the royal car to huge cheers from a crowd gathered outside the palace, television footage showed. The king then proceeded to shake hands with dozens of well-wishers and look at floral tributes to his mother for at least ten minutes. Several members of the public sang "God save the King" and one said "Love you Charles!"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022