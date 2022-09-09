King Charles greets public outside Buckingham Palace
Britain's new monarch King Charles shook hands with members of the public outside Buckingham Palace on Friday, stopping to get out of his car while arriving at Buckingham Palace following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth on Thursday. Charles and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, stepped out of the royal car to huge cheers from a crowd gathered outside the palace, television footage showed.
Britain's new monarch King Charles shook hands with members of the public outside Buckingham Palace on Friday, stopping to get out of his car while arriving at Buckingham Palace following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth on Thursday.
Charles and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, stepped out of the royal car to huge cheers from a crowd gathered outside the palace, television footage showed. The king then proceeded to shake hands with dozens of well-wishers and look at floral tributes to his mother for at least ten minutes. Several members of the public sang "God save the King" and one said "Love you Charles!"
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Queen
- Queen Consort
- Camilla
- Elizabeth
- Love
- King Charles
ALSO READ
Queen may appoint new UK PM in Scotland in historic first: Report
Dutch Queen Maxima calls on FM Nirmala Sitharaman, offers support for India's G20 Presidency
President Murmu and Dutch Queen discuss bilateral ties
Britain's Queen Elizabeth will not attend event in Scotland
Britain's Queen Elizabeth will not attend event in Scotland