Left Menu

WB: BSF apprehends Bangladeshi national on border, hands over to BGB as humanity gesture

Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday apprehended a Bangladeshi national here while he was allegedly crossing the International Border illegally.

ANI | North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-09-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 19:01 IST
WB: BSF apprehends Bangladeshi national on border, hands over to BGB as humanity gesture
Bangladeshi national with BSF troop on International Border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday apprehended a Bangladeshi national here while he was allegedly crossing the International Border illegally. According to BSF, the apprehended man was identified as Khalid Hasan Hridaya (27), a resident of Karghati village of Gopalganj district in Bangladesh. He was nabbed by BSF troops of Border Out Post Ranghat, 68 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier.

During interrogation, Khalid told BSF that he lost his hand in a bus accident. He was coming to India for treatment and an artificial limb by illegally crossing the International Border. However, Khalid was later handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh out of humanity and goodwill.

Yoginder Agrawal, Commanding Officer of 68 Battalion stated that BSF is taking strict measures to prevent infiltration along Indo-Bangladesh Border due to which some people are being apprehended. Considering the seriousness of the crime of the apprehended people and due to the mutual cooperation and goodwill of the Border Guarding Forces of the two countries, some of them are handed over to each other, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022