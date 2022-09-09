US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on tech boost

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, boosted by technology and high-growth stocks, while investors awaited key inflation data next week for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.70 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 31,876.22. The S&P 500 opened higher by 16.76 points, or 0.42%, at 4,022.94, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 96.48 points, or 0.81%, to 11,958.61 at the opening bell.

