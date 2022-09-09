Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher on tech boost

Reuters | Updated: 09-09-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 19:03 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, boosted by technology and high-growth stocks, while investors awaited key inflation data next week for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.70 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 31,876.22. The S&P 500 opened higher by 16.76 points, or 0.42%, at 4,022.94, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 96.48 points, or 0.81%, to 11,958.61 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

