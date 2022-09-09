Left Menu

Amit Shah presents parliamentary Committee's report on Official Language to President Droupadi Murmu

The chairman of the parliamentary Committee on official language Amit Shah called on President Droupadi Murmu on Friday and presented the 11th volume of the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 20:04 IST
Courtesy: Rashtrapatibhavan (Photo/twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The chairman of the parliamentary Committee on official language Amit Shah called on President Droupadi Murmu on Friday and presented the 11th volume of the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. "The Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language, Amit Shah and the members of the Committee called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and presented the 11th Volume of the Report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language to the President," the president tweeted in Hindi.

As per the Department of Official Language, the Committee of Parliament on Official Language came into existence as a result of the arrangements made in the Official Language Act, 1963. This Committee was set up in 1976 under Section 4 of the Act. This Committee comprises 30 members of Parliament, 20 from Lok Sabha and 10 from Rajya Sabha.

The Committee of Parliament on Official Language is responsible to review the progress made in the use of Hindi for the official purpose of the Union. (ANI)

