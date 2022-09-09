Civilians being evacuated from Russian-held Kharkiv region towns - Russian-installed official
A Russian-installed official in Ukraine's Kharkiv region said on Friday that civilians are being evacuated from three Russian-held towns in the region that have come under threat from a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Vitaly Ganchev said on state television host Vladimir Solovyov's daily livestream that civilians were being evacuated from the towns of Izyum, Kupiansk and Veliky Burluk.
