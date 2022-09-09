Ukraine has retaken settlements in Kharkiv region - Russian-installed official
Ukraine's advance in the Kharkiv region has been "very sharp and rapid" and Ukrainian forces have recaptured a number of settlements, the Russian-installed administrator of Russian-controlled parts of the region said in a live online broadcast.
"The enemy is being delayed as much as possible, but several settlements have already come under the control of Ukrainian armed formations," Vitaly Ganchev, head of the Russian-backed administration in Kharkiv region, said on state television host Vladimir Solovyov's daily livestream.
