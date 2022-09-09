Left Menu

U.N. chief Guterres 'deeply concerned' by new North Korea law on nuclear weapons -spokesman

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-09-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 22:32 IST
U.N. chief Guterres 'deeply concerned' by new North Korea law on nuclear weapons -spokesman
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" by North Korea's new law enshrining a right to use pre-emptive nuclear strikes to protect itself, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

Guterres calls on Pyongyang to resume talks with key parties to achieve sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Dujarric told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022