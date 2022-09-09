U.N. chief Guterres 'deeply concerned' by new North Korea law on nuclear weapons -spokesman

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" by North Korea's new law enshrining a right to use pre-emptive nuclear strikes to protect itself, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

Guterres calls on Pyongyang to resume talks with key parties to achieve sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Dujarric told reporters.

