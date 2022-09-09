Left Menu

Turkish court arrests senior Islamic State figure -Anadolu

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 09-09-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 23:18 IST
Turkish court arrests senior Islamic State figure -Anadolu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A Turkish court decided to arrest senior Islamic State figure Bashar Hattab Ghazal Al Sumaidai, who was captured by the police, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

The militant, code-named Abu Zeyd, was captured in Istanbul in an operation carried out by police and Turkey's intelligence agency, Anadolu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022