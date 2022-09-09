Turkish court arrests senior Islamic State figure -Anadolu
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 09-09-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 23:18 IST
A Turkish court decided to arrest senior Islamic State figure Bashar Hattab Ghazal Al Sumaidai, who was captured by the police, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.
The militant, code-named Abu Zeyd, was captured in Istanbul in an operation carried out by police and Turkey's intelligence agency, Anadolu said.
