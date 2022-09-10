Chile's Escondida mine workers agree to suspend planned work stoppage

Workers at Chile's Escondida mine, the largest copper mine in the world, agreed to temporarily suspend a work stoppage planned for next week to meet with local regulators according to a document seen by Reuters.

Escondida is controlled by the multinational BHP.

