Chile's Escondida mine workers agree to suspend planned work stoppage
Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 10-09-2022 00:48 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 00:48 IST
- Country:
- Argentina
Workers at Chile's Escondida mine, the largest copper mine in the world, agreed to temporarily suspend a work stoppage planned for next week to meet with local regulators according to a document seen by Reuters.
Escondida is controlled by the multinational BHP.
Also Read: Andean Community nations push for Venezuela, Chile, Argentina to join bloc
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chile
Advertisement