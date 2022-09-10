Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Military has liberated more than 30 settlements
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-09-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 00:52 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian forces have liberated more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region as part of a counter-offensive against Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.
In a video address, he also said Kyiv's forces were successfully continuing active operations in several areas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Kyiv
- Russia
- Kharkiv
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bomb kills traffic cop in occupied Ukrainian city - Russian-installed officials
Over 1 million tonnes of grain shipped from Ukrainian ports: Turkish defense ministry
Fears of a radiation leak mount near Ukrainian nuclear plant
Radiation levels normal at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant following Ukrainian missile strike - Russian-backed officials
Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled