BRIEF-Credit Card Sales At Gun Stores Would Be Flagged Under New Code - NYT

Sept 9 (Reuters) -

* CREDIT CARD SALES AT GUN STORES WOULD BE FLAGGED UNDER NEW CODE - NYT

* MOVE TO CREATE SPECIAL CODE FOR GUN STORES WHEN PROCESSING CREDIT, DEBIT CARD TRANSACTIONS APPROVED BY INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION FOR STANDARDIZATION - NYT Source text: https://nyti.ms/3BuDybi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)