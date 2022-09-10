U.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University prohibit LGBT student club

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Friday permitted Yeshiva University to refuse to recognize an LGBT student club that the Jewish school in New York City has said violates its religious values, temporarily blocking a judge's ruling ordering it to allow the group.

Sotomayor put on hold the judge's ruling that a city anti-discrimination law required Yeshiva University to recognize Y.U. Pride Alliance as a student club while the school pursues an appeal in a lower court. Sotomayor addresses certain cases for the court from a group of states including New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)