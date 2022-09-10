U.S. trade chief Tai discusses EV tax breaks with Japan's trade minister -USTR
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in a meeting on Friday with Japanese Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, discussed the important role a new U.S. law giving tax incentives for electric vehicles plays in the fight against climate change, the USTR's office said in a statement.
Nishimura previously has expressed concern the U.S. law, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, may violate international law because it restricts tax credits for electric vehicles to those assembled in North America.
Tai noted that Japan has special consumer incentives for fuel cell vehicles, USTR said.
