Trump legal team wants special master to review all documents seized in Florida search

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2022 07:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 07:29 IST
Attorneys for Donald Trump said in a court filing on Friday that all documents seized in an FBI search of the former president's Florida home should be reviewed by a special master, including those with classified markings, a position opposed by the Justice Department.

In the filing, Trump's attorneys and the Justice Department each proposed two different names to serve as an independent arbiter known as a special master.

