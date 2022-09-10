Left Menu

Lucknow hotel fire: Probe report submitted; LDA, Fire officials held responsible

The high-level committee formed to probe the hotel Levana fire tragedy that claimed four lives, has submitted its report to the state government on Friday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-09-2022 09:37 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 09:37 IST
Lucknow hotel fire: Probe report submitted; LDA, Fire officials held responsible
Hotel Levana in Lucknow (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The high-level committee formed to probe the hotel Levana fire tragedy that claimed four lives, has submitted its report to the state government on Friday. Before submitting the joint investigation report, the Commissioner of Lucknow Division and Lucknow Police Commissioner held a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to sources, the report mentioned negligence as the cause of the fire and held six departments including Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA), District Administration, Fire Services, Lucknow Municipal Corporation and Excise Department as responsible for the incident. The names of officers and engineers responsible for the fire incident were mentioned in the investigation report. The report suggested action on officers of LDA and Fire services.

Further, the joint report mentioned a list of illegally-built hotels in Lucknow. It also suggested action against hotels running flouting the guidelines. Four people died and 10 were injured after a massive fire broke out at Hotel Levana in Lucknow's Hazratganj area in the morning hours of Monday.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a joint inquiry by Commissioner Lucknow division and Police Commissioner Lucknow into the cause of the fire incident at the hotel. Lucknow Police registered an FIR and detained the owners and general manager of Hotel Levana.

"We have detained hotel owners Rohit, Rahul Agarwal and their general manager. FIR has been registered. An inquiry committee consisting of Police Commissioner Lucknow and Divisional Commissioner will probe the matter," Piyush Mordia, Joint Commissioner of Police, Lucknow. Further, the Fire Services officials inspected the hotel on Monday to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow administration ordered to seal and demolish the hotel. "Lucknow's Levana Hotel is to be demolished. Lucknow Divisional Commissioner has given instructions to seal and demolish. No copy of the approved map of the hotel was given to Lucknow Development Authority (LDA)," said Roshan Jacob, Lucknow Commissioner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022