Haryana: Mining mafia again attacks police team in Nuh, FIR registered against 50 unidentified people

Months after a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was killed, the mining mafia again attacked a joint team of the police and local Mining Department and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday during a raid at an illegal mining site in the Nuh district of Haryana, said police.

ANI | Nuh (Haryana) | Updated: 10-09-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 11:24 IST
Usha Kundu, ASP Nuh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Months after a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was killed, the mining mafia again attacked a joint team of the police and local Mining Department and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday during a raid at an illegal mining site in the Nuh district of Haryana, said police. The team was allegedly attacked by unidentified people during a raid at an illegal mining site in Nuh.

"FIR has been registered against five identified people and around 40-50 unidentified people. 3 porcelain machines have been seized," said Usha Kundu, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nuh. Earlier on July 19, DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi was mowed down by a truck at a site where he was probing illegal mining in Nuh in Haryana on July 19.

A total of nine people have been arrested in connection with the killing of Nuh DSP. The main accused in the Nuh DSP killing, identified as Shabir alias Mittar hailing from Tauru, Haryana was arrested after an encounter with the Haryana Police on July 20.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of Surendra Singh Bishnoi and said that the culprits will not be spared. He said that strict action would be taken against the mining mafia in the state.

Back in July, the Haryana Police conducted raids against illegal mining in 24 villages and impounded as many as 236 vehicles without documents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

