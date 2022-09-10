Left Menu

Restrictions lifted, life returns to normal in J-K's Rajouri town

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-09-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 11:52 IST
Restrictions lifted, life returns to normal in J-K's Rajouri town
Normal activities resumed in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri town on Saturday as restrictions imposed under CrPC section 144 were lifted by the authorities, officials said.

The border town witnessed a curfew-like situation on Friday as District Magistrate Vikas Kundal issued prohibitory orders to maintain law and order in the wake of a land dispute between two communities.

As the day passed off peacefully with no untoward incident being reported from anywhere, the restrictions were withdrawn.

However, police and paramilitary forces remained deployed in strength in sensitive areas, the officials said.

The executive magistrate, first class, Rajouri, had ordered the attachment of the piece of land in Rampur village under section 145 of the CrPC till the case is decided by a court of law.

Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure prohibits the assembly of four or more people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

