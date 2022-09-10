Left Menu

UP: Man booked for raping Class 2 student in Ballia

A 25-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in the Nagra area here, police said on Saturday. Efforts are on to arrest the accused, they said. The victim is a Class 2 student, police said.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 10-09-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 11:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in the Nagra area here, police said on Saturday. The accused lured the girl when she was playing outside, took her to his house on a motorcycle and raped her, they said, adding the incident took place on September 5.

A case has been registered against the accused following a complaint by the girl's father, police said, adding he initially felt hesitant to report the matter to the police. Efforts are on to arrest the accused, they said. The victim is a Class 2 student, police said.

