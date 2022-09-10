KOLKATA TEA AUCTION FEATURES

Kolkata: Sept.10(PTI):We give below the offerings and quantity sold during Sale 36 which was held on 6th and 7th September 2022 according to Calcutta Tea Traders Association official data.

Category Offerings Packages Quantity Sold(in Kg.) CTC Leaf 98,327 19,94,386 Orthodox Lewaf 74,046 15,59,285 Darjeeling Leaf 3,710 44,637 Dust 31,948 8,77,263 ---- PTI SAM SAM

