Man stabbed to death in north Delhi

A man was stabbed to death over a friendship with a woman in north Delhi, police said on Saturday.

Nazim stabbed Ajay around 9 pm on Friday at Subash Marg road. Ajay was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

According to police, both the victim and the accused are vagabonds and were living in the Jamna Bazar area.

The incident took place over a friendship with a woman, they said.

The accused has been arrested, police said.

