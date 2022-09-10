German foreign minister says no let up in support for Ukraine
- Country:
- Germany
German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin's support for Ukraine would not let up in the face of reduced Russian energy supplies as she arrived on Saturday for her second visit to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
"We will stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary," Baerbock said in a statement, adding that German support would include arms, as well humanitarian and financial aid.
In May, Baerbock became the first member of the German government to visit Kyiv since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls "a special military operation".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Italy's Foreign Minister hold talks with Zelenskyy, Kuleba in Kyiv
Sentiment among German exporters falls for third month in a row -Ifo
TotalEnergies reiterates it does not produce jet fuel for the Russian army
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant supplying electricity to Ukraine as normal -local Russian-installed official
Tech, miners boost European stocks; German consumer sentiment set to hit a record low