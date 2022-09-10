Left Menu

Maha: Differently abled woman gang-raped in Jalna; three held

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 10-09-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 13:57 IST
Maha: Differently abled woman gang-raped in Jalna; three held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A differently-abled woman was gang-raped by five men at a village in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Saturday.

The police have apprehended three accused involved in the crime, while a manhunt has been launched to track down two others, an official said.

The incident took place in Dabhadi village in Badnapur tehsil of the district on August 28 and it came to light earlier this week, he said. The family members of the differently abled victim found out about the assault on Wednesday and approached the police, the official said.

The arrested accused were presented before a local court, which remanded them to police custody for five days, he said, adding that a further probe is underway.

