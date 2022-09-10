Left Menu

Police official kills self in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, blames senior in suicide note

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 10-09-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 15:10 IST
Police official kills self in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, blames senior in suicide note
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 52-year-old assistant sub-inspector (ASI) allegedly shot himself dead here after accusing his senior of harassment and misbehaviour, officials said on Saturday.

ASI Satish Kumar reported for duty at Hariana police station in the morning. He then went to the investigation room and shot himself in the head with his service revolver, Hoshiarpur Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rural) Surinder Pal said.

However, before killing himself, Kumar recorded a video message and also wrote a suicide note in which he has accused Tanda police station house officer (SHO) of harassing and misbehaving with him, sources in the police department said.

Kumar's body has been sent to a local government hospital for post-mortem, Pal said, adding investigation into the case is underway.

Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal has ordered an inquiry, to be led by by the superintendent of police (investigation).

In a video message, the SSP said he has sent the accused SHO to police lines and assured a fair investigation.

He also assured support to deceased Kumar's family and asked personnel to meet him directly to register their grievances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
3
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022