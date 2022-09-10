Ukrainian forces confirmed inside key rail hub amid counteroffensive -SBU

Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) said on Saturday that its units had entered the town of Kupiansk, the first official confirmation from Kyiv that its forces were inside the previously Russian-occupied northeastern town.

Ukraine has made rapid gains in a surprise counter-offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region, driving deep into Russian lines. Kupiansk has been an important rail hub used by Russia.

