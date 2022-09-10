Shahrukh Pathan Case: Court directs to provide security to prosecution witness after he alleges threat to his life

By Dhiraj Beniwal A Delhi Court hearing North East Delhi riots of 2020 recently directed to provide security to a prosecution witness in a case against Shahrukh Pathan. Witness Rohit Shukla had suffered a gunshot injury during the riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of Karkardooma Court directed Delhi police to provide security to Prosecution witness Rohit Shukla. The court has directed to send a copy of the order to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi.

Shukla suffered a gunshot injury and is a prosecution witness against Shahrukh Pathan. The court noted that Rohit Shukla submitted that he was threatened and he should be provided security.

This case is connected to an FIR no. 49/2020 registered at Jafrabad. The Court had on December 23, 2021 framed charges against Shahrukh Pathan under various offences dealing with rioting, unlawful assembly and an attempt to murder. The Court had also framed charges against the other four accused, Salman, Gulfam, Aatir and Osama.

The case pertains to unlawful assembly within the jurisdiction of Police Station Jafrabad, and the accused being a member of unlawful assembly along with four other associates armed with bottles, stones and pistols obstructed police officials or public servants, who were posted there to maintain law and order, in the discharge of their public functions. The police alleged that the accused caused injuries to police personnel and gunshot injury sustained to one Rohit Shukla.

Earlier, in a separate case, the Court had framed charges against Shahrukh Pathan, who had allegedly opened fire at police personnel in February 2020 during the protest and violence against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Pathan is named as an accused in a separate case related to pointing a gun at head constable Deepak Dahiya. He was arrested on March 3, 2020, and is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail.

According to police, Pathan, after the incident in February, initially kept roaming in the national capital before slipping away to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, from where he was arrested by the Crime Branch later. In February 2020, clashes broke out in the northeast area of Delhi between the groups regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)