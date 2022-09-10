Benin in talks with Rwanda over logistical aid to counter Islamist threat

Rwanda may provide logistical support to help Benin tackle a worsening Islamist insurgency that is threatening parts of the West African region, a Benin government spokesperson said on Saturday. Talks with Rwanda are ongoing about the possible help which would not involve the deployment of any Rwandan troops to Benin, Wilfried Léandre Houngbedji said by phone.

Benin, alongside the Gulf of Guinea states Togo and Ivory Coast, has seen increasing attacks from militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State as violence creeps south from the Sahel countries of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. [nL8N2YD0B4 "As with Niger and Burkina Faso, we are in discussions with Rwanda about logistical support, the provision of expertise," Houngbedji said.

Rwanda's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

