Russia destroys tracking radar station in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region - TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-09-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 17:58 IST
Russian air forces destroyed a tracking radar station of the Ukrainian army in the Mykolaiv region and six weapon and missile depots in the eastern and southeastern parts of Ukraine, TASS quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying on Saturday.
Russian air defence systems downed 13 Ukrainian drones and destroyed five HIMARS missiles in the air, the ministry said, according to state news agency TASS.
