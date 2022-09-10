Left Menu

Mobile gaming application case: ED raids six locations in Kolkata, seizes Rs 7 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out search operations at six locations here with respect to an investigation relating to the Mobile Gaming Application.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-09-2022 18:30 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out search operations at six locations here with respect to an investigation relating to the Mobile Gaming Application. During the search operation, the ED said, it was noticed that the entities linked to the case were using dummy accounts.

"So far, huge cash (more than Rs 7 Crore) has been found at the premises and counting of the amount is still under progress," the ED said. The raids are continued under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The case was registered on the basis of the First Information Report (FIR) in February 15 last year at Park Street Police Station in Kolkata against one Aamir Khan and others based on a complaint filed by Federal Bank authorities, in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Calcutta.Amir Khan launched a mobile gaming application namely E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding the public, the ED said. During the initial period, the agency said, the users were rewarded with the commission and the balance in the wallet could be withdrawn hassle-free.

"This provided initial confidence among users, and they started investing bigger amounts for a greater percentage of commission and a greater number of purchase orders," the probe agency said. It said after collecting a handsome amount from the public, all of a sudden, the withdrawal from the App, was stopped, at one or the other pretext such as system upgradation, an investigation by law enforcement agencies.

"Thereafter, all data including profile information was wiped off from the App servers and only then the users understood the ploy." (ANI)

