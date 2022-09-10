Left Menu

Arrest warrant issued against absconding former MLA Kartik Kumar

Kartik Kumar former member of the Bihar Legislative Council has been absconding since an arrest warrant has been issued against him for his alleged involvement in a kidnapping case.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 10-09-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 19:00 IST
Member of Bihar legislative council Kartik Kumar . Image Credit: ANI
Kartik Kumar former member of the Bihar Legislative Council has been absconding since an arrest warrant has been issued against him for his alleged involvement in a kidnapping case. Singh has an outstanding arrest warrant against him in a kidnapping case for which he was granted interim protection till September 1 by a Danapur court.

As per, Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, SSP Patna " a notice has also been pasted at his residence and we are in touch with his bodyguard, after the hearing of September 14 we will be issuing a non-bailable warrant". Meanwhile, taking a jibe at Kartik Kumar's resignation BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday said that "This was the first wicket, many such will fall in the coming time.'

Sushil Modi allegedly said that Kartik Kumar had an arrest warrant and still he took oath as Law minister under Lalu Yadav's presence. "Kartik Kumar resigned, he had an arrest warrant against him. Instead of surrendering he took the oath of office and was made law minister under Lalu Yadav's pressure. This was the first wicket, many such will fall in the coming time" BJP leader said.

Earlier, Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan accepted the resignation of Bihar Minister Kartikeya Singh, who was moved from the Ministry of Law to be the Sugarcane Industry Minister of the state. After reports of a warrant against Kartikeya Singh emerged, the Bihar BJP on August 17 demanded the Nitish Kumar government show courage and sack the minister with immediate effect.

The Additional charge of the Sugarcane Industries Department has been given to Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Alok Kumar Mehta, as Singh is no longer a member of the Council of Ministers. (ANI)

