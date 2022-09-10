Left Menu

UP to observe one-day mourning on Sunday in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

Following a letter from the Centre, the UP government has issued directions to all departments to observe one-day state mourning on Sunday as a mark of respect after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-09-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 19:12 IST
UP to observe one-day mourning on Sunday in honour of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II (Photo Credit: The Royal Family's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following a letter from the Centre, the UP government has issued directions to all departments to observe one-day state mourning on Sunday as a mark of respect after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. As per the UP government's instructions issued in the letter of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India the national flag will be flown at half-mast in a state of mourning.

No official work will be done during state mourning. Queen Elizabeth II had passed away on Thursday.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day of State Mourning on September 11th throughout India," reads a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last in Scotland. Condolences poured in from around the world following the demise of the 96-year-old monarch.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered her as a "stalwart of our times", saying she "provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people" and "personified dignity and decency in public life". The Queen was not keeping well of late and was under medical supervision as doctors were "concerned for Her Majesty's health".

Buckingham palace announced she died at Balmoral Castle where members of the royal family had rushed to her side after her health took a turn for the worse. The Queen had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year. After her coffin is brought back to London, the Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for about four days before her funeral. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Kremlin pays respects; King Charles to address a nation shaken by death of queen and more

World News Roundup: Some Russians mourn Queen Elizabeth with flowers as Krem...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test his appeal in deep-red Ohio; Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden visit to Intel semiconductor plant to test h...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behind long COVID; U.S. starts enrollments in trial testing smaller dosage of monkeypox vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Top scientists join forces to study leading theory behi...

 Global
4
Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022