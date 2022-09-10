Left Menu

Russia to pull forces from Balakliia and Izium -TASS quotes Defence Ministry

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-09-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 10-09-2022 20:02 IST
Russia to pull forces from Balakliia and Izium -TASS quotes Defence Ministry
Russia will pull out its forces from the Ukrainian towns of Balakliia and Izium, the state-run news agency TASS quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying on Saturday.

"In order to achieve the stated goals of the special military operation to liberate the Donbas (region in Eastern Ukraine), it has been decided to regroup the Russian troops stationed in the districts of Balakliia and Izium," said Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the defence ministry, according to TASS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

