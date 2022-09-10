Arresting all proclaimed offenders, says Patna SSP after son of ex-RJD MLC nabbed

Senior Superintendent of Police of Bihar's Patna, Manavjit Singh, on Saturday said that the police are arresting all proclaimed offenders as the local body elections are approaching. According to the official, the police had gone to arrest one such person when they met with hostility.

"As local body elections approach, we're arresting all proclaimed offenders. We went to arrest one such and was met with hostility by Afshar Ahmed (Ward Councillor and son of ex-RJD MLC Anwar Ahmed)," he said. "Police was calm and patient. Two who resisted the arrest of the accused and misbehaved with DSP on duty including Afshar Ahmed and Mohd Sarfaraz were arrested. Two FIRs have been registered. They were sent to judicial custody today," said Singh.

This comes after former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Anwar Ahmed's son Afshar Ahmed was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and others inside a police station in Patna on Friday. Earlier, according to Police, Afshar Ahmed misbehaved with DSP Ashok Singh at Pirbahore police station in Patna. Afshar Ahmed, who is also a ward councillor was allegedly forcing police to let a man go who allegedly attacked the police team on Thursday during a raid.

After this Afshar was taken into custody. Later Afshar's father Anwar Ahmed also arrived at the police station. "He was forcing us to let a man go who attacked a team that went for a raid. He misbehaved with us and abused me. We told him that we will free the person only if he was found innocent in our probe. He and others started a ruckus and misbehaved with us. I told them to leave but he verbally abused me and said that he will come back with 5,000 people and give it a different angle. He has been arrested," said Ashok Singh, DSP Town.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said, "The ward councillor has been arrested for obstructing government work, misbehaviour with on-duty police and the uproar in the police station. All the CCTV footage is being scanned. No one will be spared." (ANI)

