In first exchange, Macron, Truss agree on desire to strengthen cooperation - French presidency

President Emmanuel Macron held his first telephone call with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Saturday with the French presidency saying the two agreed on their desire to strengthen co-operation.

The statement said Macron and Truss focused on the support for Ukraine and how to respond to the consequences of the conflict on food security and energy prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)