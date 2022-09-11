Left Menu

FACTBOX-Tennis-List of U.S. Open women's singles champions

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2022 05:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 05:09 IST
FACTBOX-Tennis-List of U.S. Open women's singles champions

List of U.S. Open women's singles champions since the tournament began in 1887: 2022 - Iga Swiatek (Poland) beat Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) 6-2 7-6(5)

2021 - Emma Raducanu (Britain) beat Leylah Fernandez (Canada) 6-4 6-3 2020 - Naomi Osaka (Japan) beat Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 1-6 6-3 6-3

2019 - Bianca Andreescu (Canada) beat Serena Williams (U.S.) 6-3 7-5 2018 - Osaka beat Serena Williams (U.S.) 6-2 6-4

2017 - Sloane Stephens (U.S.) beat Madison Keys (U.S.) 6-3 6-0 2016 - Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-3 4-6 6-4

2015 - Flavia Pennetta (Italy) beat Roberta Vinci (Italy) 7-6(4) 6-2 2014 - Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-3 6-3

2013 - Serena Williams beat Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 7-5 6-7(6) 6-1 2012 - Serena Williams beat Azarenka 6-2 2-6 7-5

2011 - Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat Serena Williams 6-2 6-3 2010 - Kim Clijsters (Belgium) beat Vera Zvonareva (Russia) 6-2 6-1

2009 - Clijsters beat Wozniacki 7-5 6-3 2008 - Serena Williams beat Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) 6-4 7-5

2007 - Justine Henin (Belgium) beat Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-1 6-3 2006 - Maria Sharapova (Russia) beat Henin 6-4 6-4

2005 - Clijsters beat Mary Pierce (France) 6-3 6-1 2004 - Kuznetsova beat Elena Dementieva (Russia) 6-3 7-5

2003 - Henin beat Clijsters 7-5 6-1 2002 - Serena Williams beat Venus Williams (U.S.) 6-4 6-3

2001 - Venus Williams beat Serena Williams 6-2 6-4 2000 - Venus Williams beat Lindsay Davenport (U.S.) 6-4 7-5

1999 - Serena Williams beat Martina Hingis (Switzerland) 6-3 7-6 1998 - Davenport beat Hingis 6-3 7-5

1997 - Hingis beat Venus Williams 6-0 6-4 1996 - Steffi Graf (Germany) beat Monica Seles (U.S.) 7-5 6-4

1995 - Graf beat Seles 7-6 0-6 6-3 1994 - Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario (Spain) beat Graf 1-6 7-6 6-4

1993 - Graf beat Helena Sukova (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-3 1992 - Seles beat Sanchez-Vicario 6-3 6-3

1991 - Seles beat Martina Navratilova (U.S.) 7-6 6-1 1990 - Gabriela Sabatini (Argentina) beat Graf 6-2 7-6

1989 - Graf beat Navratilova 3-6 7-5 6-1 1988 - Graf beat Sabatini 6-3 3-6 6-1

1987 - Navratilova beat Graf 7-6 6-1 1986 - Navratilova beat Sukova 6-3 6-2

1985 - Hana Mandlikova (Czechoslovakia) beat Navratilova 7-6 1-6 7-6 1984 - Navratilova beat Chris Evert-Lloyd 4-6 6-4 6-4

1983 - Navratilova beat Evert-Lloyd 6-1 6-3 1982 - Evert-Lloyd beat Mandlikova 6-3 6-1

1981 - Tracy Austin (U.S.) beat Navratilova 1-6 7-6 7-6 1980 - Evert-Lloyd beat Mandlikova 5-7 6-1 6-1

1979 - Austin beat Evert-Lloyd 6-4 6-3 1978 - Evert beat Pam Shriver (U.S.) 7-5 6-4

1977 - Evert beat Wendy Turnbull (Australia) 7-6 6-2 1976 - Evert beat Evonne Goolagong (Australia) 6-3 6-0

1975 - Evert beat Goolagong 5-7 6-4 6-2 1974 - Billie Jean King (U.S.) beat Goolagong 3-6 6-3 7-5

1973 - Margaret Smith Court (Australia) beat Goolagong 7-6 5-7 6-2 1972 - King beat Kerry Melville (Australia) 6-3 7-5

1971 - King beat Rosemary Casals (U.S.) 6-4 7-6 1970 - Smith Court beat Casals 6-2 2-6 6-1

1969 - Smith Court beat Nancy Richey (U.S.) 6-2 6-2 1968 - Virginia Wade (Britain) beat King 6-4 6-4

U.S. National Championships 1967 - Billie Jean King (U.S.) beat Ann Haydon Jones (Britain) 11-9 6-4

1966 - Maria Bueno (Brazil) beat Nancy Richey (U.S.) 6-3 6-1 1965 - Margaret Smith (Australia) beat Billie Jean Moffitt (U.S.) 8-6 7-5

1964 - Bueno (Brazil) beat Carole Caldwell Graebner (U.S.) 6-1 6-0 1963 - Bueno (Brazil) beat Margaret Smith (Australia) 7-5 6-4

1962 - Margaret Smith (Australia) beat Darlene Hard (U.S.) 9-7 6-4 1961 - Hard (U.S.) beat Ann Haydon (Britain) 6-3 6-4

1960 - Hard (U.S.) beat Maria Bueno (Brazil) 6-4 10-12 6-4 1959 - Bueno (Brazil) beat Christine Truman (Britain) 6-1 6-4

1958 - Althea Gibson (U.S.) beat Hard (U.S.) 3-6 6-1 6-2 1957 - Gibson (U.S.) beat Louise Brough (U.S.) 6-3 6-2

1956 - Shirley Fry (U.S.) beat Gibson (U.S.) 6-3 6-4 1955 - Doris Hart (U.S.) beat Patricia Ward Hales (Britain) 6-4 6-2

1954 - Hart (U.S.) beat Brough (U.S.) 6-8 6-1 8-6 1953 - Maureen Connolly (U.S.) beat Hart (U.S.) 6-2 6-4

1952 - Connolly (U.S.) beat Hart (U.S.) 6-3 7-5 1951 - Connolly (U.S.) beat Fry (U.S.) 6-3 1-6 6-4

1950 - Margaret Osborne (U.S.) beat Hart (U.S.) 6-4 6-3 1949 - Osborne (U.S.) beat Hart (U.S.) 6-3 6-1

1948 - Osborne (U.S.) beat Brough (U.S.) 4-6 6-4 15-13 1947 - Brough (U.S.) beat Osborne (U.S.) 8-6 4-6 6-1

1946 - Pauline Betz (U.S.) beat Hart (U.S.) 11-9 6-3 1945 - Sarah Palfrey Cooke (U.S.) beat Betz (U.S.) 3-6 8-6 6-4

1944 - Betz (U.S.) beat Osborne (U.S.) 6-3 8-6 1943 - Betz (U.S.) beat Brough (U.S.) 6-3 5-7 6-3

1942 - Betz (U.S.) beat Brough (U.S.) 4-6 6-1 6-4 1941 - Cooke (U.S.) beat Betz (U.S.) 7-5 6-2

1940 - Alice Marble (U.S.) beat Helen Jacobs (U.S.) 6-2 6-3 1939 - Marble (U.S.) beat Jacobs (U.S.) 6-0 8-10 6-4

1938 - Marble (U.S.) beat Nancye Wynne Bolton (Australia) 6-0 6-3 1937 - Anita Lizana (Chile) beat Jadwiga Jedrzejowska (Poland) 6-4 6-2

1936 - Marble (U.S.) beat Jacobs (U.S.) 4-6 6-3 6-2 1935 - Jacobs (U.S.) beat Cooke (U.S.) 6-2 6-4

1934 - Jacobs (U.S.) beat Cooke (U.S.) 6-1 6-4 1933 - Jacobs (U.S.) beat Helen Wills Moody (U.S.) 8-6 3-6 3-0 retired

1932 - Jacobs (U.S.) beat Carolin Babcock (U.S.) 6-2 6-2 1931 - Moody (U.S.) beat Eileen Bennett (Britain) 6-4 6-1

1930 - Betty Nuthall (Britain) beat Anna McCune Harper (U.S.) 6-1 6-4 1929 - Wills (U.S.) beat Phoebe Holcroft Watson (Britain) 6-4 6-2

1928 - Wills (U.S.) beat Jacobs (U.S.) 6-2 6-1 1927 - Wills (U.S.) beat Nuthall (Britain) 6-1 6-4

1926 - Molla Mallory (U.S.) beat Elizabeth Ryan (U.S.) 4-6 6-4 9-7 1925 - Wills (U.S.) beat Kitty McKane Godfree (Britain) 3-6 6-0 6-2

1924 - Wills (U.S.) beat Mallory (U.S.) 6-1 6-3 1923 - Wills (U.S.) beat Mallory (U.S.) 6-2 6-1

1922 - Mallory (U.S.) beat Wills (U.S.) 6-3 6-1 1921 - Mallory (U.S.) beat Mary Browne (U.S.) 4-6 6-4 6-2

1920 - Mallory (U.S.) beat Marion Zinderstein (U.S.) 6-3 6-1 1919 - Hazel Hotchkiss Wightman (U.S.) beat Zinderstein (U.S.) 6-1 6-2

1918 - Molla Bjurstedt (Norway) beat Eleanor Goss (U.S.) 6-4 6-3 1917 - Bjurstedt (Norway) beat Marion Vanderhoef (U.S.) 4-6 6-0 6-2

1916 - Bjurstedt (Norway) beat Louise Hammond Raymond (U.S.) 6-0 6-1 1915 - Bjurstedt (Norway) beat Hazel Hotchkiss Wightman (U.S.) 4-6 6-2 6-0

1914 - Mary Browne (U.S.) beat Marie Wagner (U.S.) 6-2 1-6 6-1 1913 - Browne (U.S.) beat Dorothy Green (U.S.) 6-2 7-5

1912 - Browne (U.S.) beat Eleonora Sears (U.S.) 6-4 6-2 1911 - Wightman (U.S.) beat Florence Sutton (U.S.) 8-10 6-1 9-7

1910 - Wightman (U.S.) beat Louise Hammond Raymond (U.S.) 6-4 6-2 1909 - Wightman (U.S.) beat Maud Barger-Wallach (U.S.) 6-0 6-1

1908 - Barger-Wallach (U.S.) beat Evelyn Sears (U.S.) 6-3 1-6 6-3 1907 - Sears (U.S.) beat Carrie Neely (U.S.) 6-3 6-2

1906 - Helen Homans (U.S.) beat Barger-Wallach (U.S.) 6-4 6-3 1905 - Elisabeth Moore (U.S.) beat Homans (U.S.) 6-4 5-7 6-1

1904 - May Sutton (U.S.) beat Elisabeth Moore (U.S.) 6-1 6-2 1903 - Moore (U.S.) beat Marion Jones (U.S.) 7-5 8-6

1902 - Jones (U.S.) beat Moore (U.S.) 6-1 1-0 retired 1901 - Moore (U.S.) beat Myrtle McAteer (U.S.) 6-4 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-2

1900 - McAteer (U.S.) beat Edith Parker (U.S.) 6-2 6-2 6-0 1899 - Jones (U.S.) beat Maud Banks (U.S.) 6-1 6-1 7-5

1898 - Juliette Atkinson (U.S.) beat Jones (U.S.) 6-3 5-7 6-4 2-6 7-5 1897 - Atkinson (U.S.) beat Moore (U.S.) 6-3 6-3 4-6 3-6 6-3

1896 - Moore (U.S.) beat Atkinson (U.S.) 6-4 4-6 6-2 6-2 1895 - Atkinson (U.S.) beat Helen Hellwig (U.S.) 6-4 6-2 6-1

1894 - Hellwig (U.S.) beat Aline Terry (U.S.) 7-5 3-6 6-0 3-6 6-3 1893 - Terry (U.S.) beat Augusta Schultz (U.S.) 6-1 6-3

1892 - Mabel Cahill* (Britain) beat Moore (U.S.) 5-7 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-2 1891 - Cahill (Britain) beat Ellen Roosevelt (U.S.) 6-4 6-1 4-6 6-3

1890 - Roosevelt (U.S.) beat Bertha Townsend (U.S.) 6-2 6-2 1889 - Townsend (U.S.) beat Lida Voorhees (U.S.) 7-5 6-2

1888 - Townsend (U.S.) beat Ellen Hansell (U.S.) 6-3 6-5 1887 - Hansell (U.S.) beat Laura Knight (U.S.) 6-1 6-0

* Mabel Cahill from United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global
4
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022