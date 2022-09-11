FACTBOX-Tennis-List of U.S. Open women's singles champions

List of U.S. Open women's singles champions since the tournament began in 1887: 2022 - Iga Swiatek (Poland) beat Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) 6-2 7-6(5)

2021 - Emma Raducanu (Britain) beat Leylah Fernandez (Canada) 6-4 6-3 2020 - Naomi Osaka (Japan) beat Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 1-6 6-3 6-3

2019 - Bianca Andreescu (Canada) beat Serena Williams (U.S.) 6-3 7-5 2018 - Osaka beat Serena Williams (U.S.) 6-2 6-4

2017 - Sloane Stephens (U.S.) beat Madison Keys (U.S.) 6-3 6-0 2016 - Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-3 4-6 6-4

2015 - Flavia Pennetta (Italy) beat Roberta Vinci (Italy) 7-6(4) 6-2 2014 - Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-3 6-3

2013 - Serena Williams beat Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) 7-5 6-7(6) 6-1 2012 - Serena Williams beat Azarenka 6-2 2-6 7-5

2011 - Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat Serena Williams 6-2 6-3 2010 - Kim Clijsters (Belgium) beat Vera Zvonareva (Russia) 6-2 6-1

2009 - Clijsters beat Wozniacki 7-5 6-3 2008 - Serena Williams beat Jelena Jankovic (Serbia) 6-4 7-5

2007 - Justine Henin (Belgium) beat Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-1 6-3 2006 - Maria Sharapova (Russia) beat Henin 6-4 6-4

2005 - Clijsters beat Mary Pierce (France) 6-3 6-1 2004 - Kuznetsova beat Elena Dementieva (Russia) 6-3 7-5

2003 - Henin beat Clijsters 7-5 6-1 2002 - Serena Williams beat Venus Williams (U.S.) 6-4 6-3

2001 - Venus Williams beat Serena Williams 6-2 6-4 2000 - Venus Williams beat Lindsay Davenport (U.S.) 6-4 7-5

1999 - Serena Williams beat Martina Hingis (Switzerland) 6-3 7-6 1998 - Davenport beat Hingis 6-3 7-5

1997 - Hingis beat Venus Williams 6-0 6-4 1996 - Steffi Graf (Germany) beat Monica Seles (U.S.) 7-5 6-4

1995 - Graf beat Seles 7-6 0-6 6-3 1994 - Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario (Spain) beat Graf 1-6 7-6 6-4

1993 - Graf beat Helena Sukova (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-3 1992 - Seles beat Sanchez-Vicario 6-3 6-3

1991 - Seles beat Martina Navratilova (U.S.) 7-6 6-1 1990 - Gabriela Sabatini (Argentina) beat Graf 6-2 7-6

1989 - Graf beat Navratilova 3-6 7-5 6-1 1988 - Graf beat Sabatini 6-3 3-6 6-1

1987 - Navratilova beat Graf 7-6 6-1 1986 - Navratilova beat Sukova 6-3 6-2

1985 - Hana Mandlikova (Czechoslovakia) beat Navratilova 7-6 1-6 7-6 1984 - Navratilova beat Chris Evert-Lloyd 4-6 6-4 6-4

1983 - Navratilova beat Evert-Lloyd 6-1 6-3 1982 - Evert-Lloyd beat Mandlikova 6-3 6-1

1981 - Tracy Austin (U.S.) beat Navratilova 1-6 7-6 7-6 1980 - Evert-Lloyd beat Mandlikova 5-7 6-1 6-1

1979 - Austin beat Evert-Lloyd 6-4 6-3 1978 - Evert beat Pam Shriver (U.S.) 7-5 6-4

1977 - Evert beat Wendy Turnbull (Australia) 7-6 6-2 1976 - Evert beat Evonne Goolagong (Australia) 6-3 6-0

1975 - Evert beat Goolagong 5-7 6-4 6-2 1974 - Billie Jean King (U.S.) beat Goolagong 3-6 6-3 7-5

1973 - Margaret Smith Court (Australia) beat Goolagong 7-6 5-7 6-2 1972 - King beat Kerry Melville (Australia) 6-3 7-5

1971 - King beat Rosemary Casals (U.S.) 6-4 7-6 1970 - Smith Court beat Casals 6-2 2-6 6-1

1969 - Smith Court beat Nancy Richey (U.S.) 6-2 6-2 1968 - Virginia Wade (Britain) beat King 6-4 6-4

U.S. National Championships 1967 - Billie Jean King (U.S.) beat Ann Haydon Jones (Britain) 11-9 6-4

1966 - Maria Bueno (Brazil) beat Nancy Richey (U.S.) 6-3 6-1 1965 - Margaret Smith (Australia) beat Billie Jean Moffitt (U.S.) 8-6 7-5

1964 - Bueno (Brazil) beat Carole Caldwell Graebner (U.S.) 6-1 6-0 1963 - Bueno (Brazil) beat Margaret Smith (Australia) 7-5 6-4

1962 - Margaret Smith (Australia) beat Darlene Hard (U.S.) 9-7 6-4 1961 - Hard (U.S.) beat Ann Haydon (Britain) 6-3 6-4

1960 - Hard (U.S.) beat Maria Bueno (Brazil) 6-4 10-12 6-4 1959 - Bueno (Brazil) beat Christine Truman (Britain) 6-1 6-4

1958 - Althea Gibson (U.S.) beat Hard (U.S.) 3-6 6-1 6-2 1957 - Gibson (U.S.) beat Louise Brough (U.S.) 6-3 6-2

1956 - Shirley Fry (U.S.) beat Gibson (U.S.) 6-3 6-4 1955 - Doris Hart (U.S.) beat Patricia Ward Hales (Britain) 6-4 6-2

1954 - Hart (U.S.) beat Brough (U.S.) 6-8 6-1 8-6 1953 - Maureen Connolly (U.S.) beat Hart (U.S.) 6-2 6-4

1952 - Connolly (U.S.) beat Hart (U.S.) 6-3 7-5 1951 - Connolly (U.S.) beat Fry (U.S.) 6-3 1-6 6-4

1950 - Margaret Osborne (U.S.) beat Hart (U.S.) 6-4 6-3 1949 - Osborne (U.S.) beat Hart (U.S.) 6-3 6-1

1948 - Osborne (U.S.) beat Brough (U.S.) 4-6 6-4 15-13 1947 - Brough (U.S.) beat Osborne (U.S.) 8-6 4-6 6-1

1946 - Pauline Betz (U.S.) beat Hart (U.S.) 11-9 6-3 1945 - Sarah Palfrey Cooke (U.S.) beat Betz (U.S.) 3-6 8-6 6-4

1944 - Betz (U.S.) beat Osborne (U.S.) 6-3 8-6 1943 - Betz (U.S.) beat Brough (U.S.) 6-3 5-7 6-3

1942 - Betz (U.S.) beat Brough (U.S.) 4-6 6-1 6-4 1941 - Cooke (U.S.) beat Betz (U.S.) 7-5 6-2

1940 - Alice Marble (U.S.) beat Helen Jacobs (U.S.) 6-2 6-3 1939 - Marble (U.S.) beat Jacobs (U.S.) 6-0 8-10 6-4

1938 - Marble (U.S.) beat Nancye Wynne Bolton (Australia) 6-0 6-3 1937 - Anita Lizana (Chile) beat Jadwiga Jedrzejowska (Poland) 6-4 6-2

1936 - Marble (U.S.) beat Jacobs (U.S.) 4-6 6-3 6-2 1935 - Jacobs (U.S.) beat Cooke (U.S.) 6-2 6-4

1934 - Jacobs (U.S.) beat Cooke (U.S.) 6-1 6-4 1933 - Jacobs (U.S.) beat Helen Wills Moody (U.S.) 8-6 3-6 3-0 retired

1932 - Jacobs (U.S.) beat Carolin Babcock (U.S.) 6-2 6-2 1931 - Moody (U.S.) beat Eileen Bennett (Britain) 6-4 6-1

1930 - Betty Nuthall (Britain) beat Anna McCune Harper (U.S.) 6-1 6-4 1929 - Wills (U.S.) beat Phoebe Holcroft Watson (Britain) 6-4 6-2

1928 - Wills (U.S.) beat Jacobs (U.S.) 6-2 6-1 1927 - Wills (U.S.) beat Nuthall (Britain) 6-1 6-4

1926 - Molla Mallory (U.S.) beat Elizabeth Ryan (U.S.) 4-6 6-4 9-7 1925 - Wills (U.S.) beat Kitty McKane Godfree (Britain) 3-6 6-0 6-2

1924 - Wills (U.S.) beat Mallory (U.S.) 6-1 6-3 1923 - Wills (U.S.) beat Mallory (U.S.) 6-2 6-1

1922 - Mallory (U.S.) beat Wills (U.S.) 6-3 6-1 1921 - Mallory (U.S.) beat Mary Browne (U.S.) 4-6 6-4 6-2

1920 - Mallory (U.S.) beat Marion Zinderstein (U.S.) 6-3 6-1 1919 - Hazel Hotchkiss Wightman (U.S.) beat Zinderstein (U.S.) 6-1 6-2

1918 - Molla Bjurstedt (Norway) beat Eleanor Goss (U.S.) 6-4 6-3 1917 - Bjurstedt (Norway) beat Marion Vanderhoef (U.S.) 4-6 6-0 6-2

1916 - Bjurstedt (Norway) beat Louise Hammond Raymond (U.S.) 6-0 6-1 1915 - Bjurstedt (Norway) beat Hazel Hotchkiss Wightman (U.S.) 4-6 6-2 6-0

1914 - Mary Browne (U.S.) beat Marie Wagner (U.S.) 6-2 1-6 6-1 1913 - Browne (U.S.) beat Dorothy Green (U.S.) 6-2 7-5

1912 - Browne (U.S.) beat Eleonora Sears (U.S.) 6-4 6-2 1911 - Wightman (U.S.) beat Florence Sutton (U.S.) 8-10 6-1 9-7

1910 - Wightman (U.S.) beat Louise Hammond Raymond (U.S.) 6-4 6-2 1909 - Wightman (U.S.) beat Maud Barger-Wallach (U.S.) 6-0 6-1

1908 - Barger-Wallach (U.S.) beat Evelyn Sears (U.S.) 6-3 1-6 6-3 1907 - Sears (U.S.) beat Carrie Neely (U.S.) 6-3 6-2

1906 - Helen Homans (U.S.) beat Barger-Wallach (U.S.) 6-4 6-3 1905 - Elisabeth Moore (U.S.) beat Homans (U.S.) 6-4 5-7 6-1

1904 - May Sutton (U.S.) beat Elisabeth Moore (U.S.) 6-1 6-2 1903 - Moore (U.S.) beat Marion Jones (U.S.) 7-5 8-6

1902 - Jones (U.S.) beat Moore (U.S.) 6-1 1-0 retired 1901 - Moore (U.S.) beat Myrtle McAteer (U.S.) 6-4 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-2

1900 - McAteer (U.S.) beat Edith Parker (U.S.) 6-2 6-2 6-0 1899 - Jones (U.S.) beat Maud Banks (U.S.) 6-1 6-1 7-5

1898 - Juliette Atkinson (U.S.) beat Jones (U.S.) 6-3 5-7 6-4 2-6 7-5 1897 - Atkinson (U.S.) beat Moore (U.S.) 6-3 6-3 4-6 3-6 6-3

1896 - Moore (U.S.) beat Atkinson (U.S.) 6-4 4-6 6-2 6-2 1895 - Atkinson (U.S.) beat Helen Hellwig (U.S.) 6-4 6-2 6-1

1894 - Hellwig (U.S.) beat Aline Terry (U.S.) 7-5 3-6 6-0 3-6 6-3 1893 - Terry (U.S.) beat Augusta Schultz (U.S.) 6-1 6-3

1892 - Mabel Cahill* (Britain) beat Moore (U.S.) 5-7 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-2 1891 - Cahill (Britain) beat Ellen Roosevelt (U.S.) 6-4 6-1 4-6 6-3

1890 - Roosevelt (U.S.) beat Bertha Townsend (U.S.) 6-2 6-2 1889 - Townsend (U.S.) beat Lida Voorhees (U.S.) 7-5 6-2

1888 - Townsend (U.S.) beat Ellen Hansell (U.S.) 6-3 6-5 1887 - Hansell (U.S.) beat Laura Knight (U.S.) 6-1 6-0

* Mabel Cahill from United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)

