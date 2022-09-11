Left Menu

Canadian Parliament to sit on Thursday to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2022 07:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 07:03 IST
The Canadian Parliament will sit on Thursday to allow members to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday.

"In addition, to accommodate Her Majesty’s funeral, the opening of the session will be delayed – by one day – to September 20th," Trudeau added on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

