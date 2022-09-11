Canadian Parliament to sit on Thursday to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Reuters | Updated: 11-09-2022 07:03 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 07:03 IST
The Canadian Parliament will sit on Thursday to allow members to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday.
"In addition, to accommodate Her Majesty’s funeral, the opening of the session will be delayed – by one day – to September 20th," Trudeau added on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trudeau
- Justin Trudeau
- Queen Elizabeth
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Parliament panel grills Twitter officials over data security, privacy
When should I come to see your govt schools: Kejriwal to Assam CM Sarma as Twitter spat grows
As Noida's twin towers go down, Twitter explodes with mirth, memes and 'demolition' humour
If your schools not good, we can fix them together -- Kejriwal to Sarma in Twitter spat
''Tape or chewing gum:'' Twitter's lapses echo worldwide